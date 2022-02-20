‘Tinder Hunter’ Who Defrauded Dozens of Women for Millions of Pounds Speaks for the First Time After Documentary: I’m a Gentleman

The famous fraudster Simon Leviev, whom we know with the documentary Tinder Hunter published on Netflix, made a statement for the first time after his long silence.

Simon Leviev, who introduced himself as the son of a wealthy diamond merchant, who was the subject of the documentary titled Tinder Hunter, which broke records recently, made a statement for the first time. Simon, who defrauded women from all over the world for millions of pounds, made a statement for the first time in a long time.

Simon Leviev, who was a guest on a television program broadcast recently, made a statement on the subject of fraud. The fact that Simon, who was a guest on the television show, had a model girlfriend next to him did not go unnoticed.

Simon Leviev said: “I’m not a cheater, I’m a gentleman”

Tinder hunter made the following statement; “I’m not a Tinder scammer. I’m not a scammer or a fake. People don’t know me so they can’t judge me. I was just a single guy who wanted to meet some girls on Tinder.” said. Leviev even included among the statements that he saw himself as the greatest gentleman.

The person who defrauded women with more than one type of username on Tinder, as Simon Leviev, defrauded women by sharing only ‘rich’ sections of his life on Instagram. Leviev, who earned money by defrauding women after gaining their trust, almost doubled his earnings by shooting videos with his ‘fans’ after the documentary broadcast on Netflix.

It is stated that Simon Leviev has earned approximately 7.4 million pounds from women all over the world thanks to the fraud schemes he has done so far. In addition, a Tinder spokesperson said, “We have permanently removed Simon Leviev and all his known fake accounts from Tinder.” It was also stated that an investigation was opened against this person with the release of the documentary.