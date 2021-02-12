Tinder can launch phone cases, accessories

The relationship platform Tinder may soon launch a line of fashion products and mobile phone accessories. The information was discovered by the Let’s Go Digital website, which found a patent for the Match Group, which owns the app.

The patent was approved in January at the United States Patent and Trademark Office and indicates the possible arrival of cases for smartphones, in addition to tripods and ring lights to improve lighting in photos and video calls.

The text describes “protective covers and cases for cell phones; bases for mobile devices used in the hands, cell phones and tablets; lights to be used in mobile phone cameras”. The video call function between users, useful for those who are flirting at a distance during the covid-19 pandemic, was released to the general public in October 2020.

Even clothes

The register also includes descriptions of the “Tinder Made” brand for various clothes, shoes and headwear for all audiences.

For now, there is no forecast for launching products with the platform brand or images of the possible items sold.