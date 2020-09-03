Tinder brings interactive story to users in Brazil

Match, owner of Tinder, is bringing to Brazil – through its young app for relationships – an interactive experience that can be interesting for singles in these times of social detachment.

It’s Swipe Night, an interactive story in which you star in an adventure at least unusual, but the most important thing is that your choices help algortimo to show new users to you, in addition to letting you know how each one played this game.

In the first person, the course of history changes when we make choices, dragging here or there. Think of Swipe Night as an interactive episode of a Netflix series, like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

If the pandemic taught us anything, it was the power of “having something in common” to talk and meet someone new, boosting the conversation because of the shared experiences. Social and physical distance, together with isolation, transformed our members into real chatterboxes and creatives! We had a 52% growth in the volume of messages sent globally (peaking on April 5) and the volume of matches between members under 25 also increased by 39%.

Swipe Night takes place in three episodes. The first arrives on September 12th, a Saturday, remaining available until midnight on Sunday. On the following two weekends, episodes 2 and 3, respectively, arrive.

The production was directed by Karena Evans, 24 (Drake’s music video director) and written by the perceptive Nicole Delaney (Big Mouth, Netflix) and Brandon Zuck (Five Points, Facebook Watch).

Check the schedules of each episode below:

Saturday, September 12 from 10 am until Sunday 13 at 11:59 pm

Saturday, September 19 from 10:00 to Sunday 20 at 23:59

Saturday, September 26 from 10:00 until Sunday, 27, at 23:59



