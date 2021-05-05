Tinder Brings Innovation To Make Flirting Easier

Tinder announced its new feature. People who shut down at home during the pandemic process found the solution to socialize with Tinder and similar dating apps. These applications, which experienced a record growth in the number of users in 2020 and 21, are doing their best to keep their newly acquired users.

The latest example of this was Tinder new “Vibes” feature. The platform hopes to make dating easy with this feature.

Tinder announced the Vibe feature

The feature, which is planned to help users get more matches, aims to introduce themselves better. Consisting of various questions, Vibes offers Tinder users some options. These questions appear on your profile if you choose one of the options. Company executives think the new feature will enable more commonality between people with the potential to match.

According to the company’s claim, Vibes responses, which increase the match rate by 25 percent in trials, will appear on Tinder profiles for 72 hours. The questions will range from popular culture to personal information. There will be defined periods for the question event and users will be notified during these periods. The feature will be released in May and will be used by everyone for free. Stating that they are inspired by their users for Vibes, the dating app officials announced that the profile information was updated 3 times more than normal in 2020.

Operating in 190 countries, Tinder is the fastest growing app when games are left aside, the dating app currently has more than 430 million downloads, and holds a hard-to-break record in its field with more than 60 billion matches. The app, which earns most of its revenue from advertising, also has paid subscriptions.