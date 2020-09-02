Tinder and Grindr banned in Pakistan

The Pakistani government has just banned five dating apps from its territory because it considers that they have “immoral content”. Among them are Tinder and Grindr. According to the Reuters agency, the Pakistani Telecommunications Authority has notified the applications “due to the negative effects of transmitting immoral / indecent content.”

The blockade was carried out after the country’s government agency claimed that the applications did not respond to its notification, which called for the removal of “dating services” within the stipulated time. As a result, in addition to Tinder and Grindr, Tagged, Skout and SayHi apps can no longer operate their services in the Asian country.

Press Release: PTA has blocked access to five dating/live streaming applications i.e. Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi. pic.twitter.com/gFJxsgcn6m — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) September 1, 2020

Despite not stipulating an application blocking time, the PTA – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority – explained that it can reconsider the decision if the companies responsible for the applications revise their services to meet the demands of the laws in force in the country.

It is important to remember that these dating apps are not the only ones to be blocked in the country for a similar reason. In July, TikTok was banned after allegedly encouraging “immoral, obscene and vulgar content”.

In the same month, PUBG – one of the biggest multi-platform Battle Royale games – was also banned in the country for having a “negative impact on children’s health”.



