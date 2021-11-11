Tina Chiquitina (Borderlands 2) DLC Is Back And It’s Free On The Epic Games Store

The Tina Chiquitina (Borderlands 2) DLC RegATina Chiquitina: Raid the Dragon Dungeon is being reissued independently ahead of the launch of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Gearbox works on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a Borderlands spin-off that stars Little Tina. The character is also the star in Tina Chiquitina Raids the Dragon’s Dungeon: A Unique Adventure, content that was originally released in 2013 and is now returning to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in a very independent, at a price of 9.99 euros. Best of all, all players can get hold of the content for free on the Epic Games Store. Of course, only if they claim it until November 16.

In this expansion you will manage Tina Chiquitina, who has the objective of assaulting the dragon’s dungeon, as is well anticipated in the title. You must defeat dark skeletons, kill huge beasts and crush giant golems. It is an adventure full of fantasy and rewards. The queen has been taken captive and her world is in mortal danger, so Tina (either alone or accompanied by her) will have to fight to redirect the destiny of the kingdom.

“Fight your way through treacherous forests, eerie crypts and fearsome fortresses, but be careful: your adventure could change in an instant according to Tina’s chaotic designs,” reads the official description. “Jump into this epic board comedy and prepare for the most fantastic battles of your life!”

How to download it on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you do not have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate your account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

Now you can access your library and run the games! Resa and it’s free on the Epic Games Store