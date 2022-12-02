Timothy Chalamet Just Gave Us A Glimpse Of The Filming Of “Dune 2,” And Now I Need More

I was delighted with “Dune: Part Two” from the minute I left the cinema after watching “Dune”. I remember looking forward to the movie getting the green light to continue, and since then I’ve been constantly checking Zendaya and Timothy Chalamet’s Instagram accounts for any bit of information I can get about the new movie. Now the lead actor has posted a sick photo giving us an idea of the expected sequel, and now I need more.

Recently, Chalamet’s Instagram has been dedicated to promoting his film “Bones and All that.” This latest post from the movie star seems to combine a subtle advertisement for his latest project with Luca Guadagnino and a behind-the-scenes look at the Dune sequel.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

It’s a subtle look and a tricky advertisement, and I think it’s brilliant. This post made me even more excited to see “Bones and All that,” and spurred me even more to the next issue of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune.”

This isn’t the first time the “Call Me by Your Name” actor has posted photos from the places where he shoots “Dune 2.” He recently posted some photos from Jordan, which show him traveling, sightseeing in the style of Indiana Jones. He visited Petra, one of the wonders of the world, in between filming, before probably returning to the set to continue filming epic dessert scenes.

Along with Chalamet, Zendaya, who will play a more important role in the sequel to “Dune,” also posted some great behind-the-scenes photos that make me really want to watch the movie. She posted a beautiful sunset photo, writing “sending love from Arrakis.” Based on the photos of both actors and the stunning views in the first film, I assume that in the second part there will be the same (if not the best) stunning landscapes that we saw in “Dune”.

Personally, I can’t wait to return to the cinema to watch the sequel, for many reasons: the stunning scenery is one thing, and the other is the absolutely complete cast of “Dunes: Part Two”. Not only will we see the return of Chalamet, Zendaya and Javier Bardem, but we will also get a lot of new characters played by some of the best young actors working right now, including Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

One duo that I can’t wait to see on screen is Pugh and Chalamet, who worked together on “Little Women” back in 2019. Chalamet found a funny similarity between the films he worked on with Pugh, and talked about working with her on “Dune 2.”, saying that she was “really special” and she “gave importance to this role.” The Midsommar actress always kills it in any movie she’s involved in, and her joining a sci-fi movie is one of the biggest reasons I’m so excited about it.

In general, I can’t wait for Dune: Part Two. However, the first one definitely had sky-high hopes for us, based on the brief reviews we received from Chalamet and the news related to all the new actors, I am sure that the film will live up to the hype. The sad news is that we’ll have to wait a bit to see the sequel; it’s slated for the 2023 film shooting schedule on November 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, there will be many films with actors coming soon, including Chalamet’s latest film “Bones and All That,” which is currently in theaters. In addition, you can always use an HBO Max subscription to return to Arrakis and review “Dune”.