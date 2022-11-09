Timothy Chalamet Is in Jordan on The Set of “Dune 2”, So, Of Course, He Really Is Sightseeing in The Style of Indiana Jones

Since Denis Villeneuve chose for his first film “Dune” an adaptation of only the first half of the original novel by Frank Herbert, and not the whole book, there was no guarantee that he would shoot the second half. Fortunately, a few days after the premiere of “Dune” in theaters and for HBO Max subscribers, the film performed well enough that Legendary and Warner Bros. gave the green light to the sequel. “Dune 2” has been shooting since July, and although production is still far from completion, Timothy Chalamet took a break from work in Jordan to see the sights in the style of Indiana Jones.

Like its predecessor, “Dune 2,” officially known as “Dune: Part Two,” spends some of its main filming in Jordan. But all the work and lack of entertainment make Paul Atreides a boring boy, and on this note Timothy Chalamet announced on his Instagram page that he had visited Petra, an archaeological city located in southern Jordan. Click on the photo to see a selfie taken by Shalame.

If you are an Indiana Jones fan, you will immediately recognize this place from the 1989 film “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”, where the Al-Hazneh structure serves as the entrance to the temple where the Holy Grail is kept. Petra has also appeared in films such as Mortal Kombat: Annihilation”, “The Mummy Returns” and “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”, and most recently it was covered in the 34th season of “Amazing Race”. Although we won’t see Petra in Dune 2, she is pleased that Timothy Chalamet was able to see the attraction during his last visit to Jordan.

“Dune 2” marks the first time Timothy Chalamet has played the same movie role more than once. In October, Chalamet said he was “overwhelmed” by how big the first “Dune” was when he was working on it, and now that Paul Atreides is “getting more confident on his heels,” the actor feels the same way about himself in the midst. work on this sequel. In the finale of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica Rebecca Ferguson, fled to the Arrakis Desert after the Arrakeen citadel of House Atreides was attacked by Harkonnen and Sardaukar troops, and eventually they encountered the Free tribe led by Stilgar and Javier Bardem. including Chani Zendaya. Now everything is ready for “Dune 2”, which will tell about Paul, preparing to take revenge on the people who overthrew the House of Atreides.

Along with the aforementioned actors, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Dave Batista as Glossu Rabban, Charlotte Rampling as Guy Helena Mohiam and Stephen McKinley Henderson as Tufir Hawaii will return to Dune 2. Among the newcomers in the cast of “Dune 2” are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rauta, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot and Suhelia Yakub as Shishakli. Once filming in Jordan is completed, the cast and crew will travel to Abu Dhabi later this month.

The premiere of “Dune 2” is scheduled for November 3 among the release dates of the film in 2023. In the much closer future, Timothy Chalamet will be seen as Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance in the movie “Bones and All that”, which will premiere on November 18.