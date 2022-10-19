Timothee Chalamet talks about the filming of “Dune” and about one thing that changed in “Dune 2”

Timothée Chalamet says both he and his character will have changed for Dune Part Two.

Timothy Chalamet recently interviewed his colleague in the film “Bones and Everything” Taylor Russell for Homme Girls, and in conversation they talked about actors who review old works because something in this story or play affected them in a certain way. Chalamet compared it to returning to the role of Paul Atreides in the sequel “Dunes”, because in the first film both the actor and the character were stunned by the story, but now both feel more confident. Chalamet said…

It’s fascinating. And that’s something you can’t do with movies. Revise. Although in fact I feel the same with Dune. Talking about how cycles correspond to life. I was younger when I did it for the first time and was stunned by how big this movie was. And now that Paul Atreides is getting more confident on his heels, I also feel more confident on my heels.

Timothy Chalamet has become a real star in recent years, but before “Dune” his star grew thanks to good roles in small films such as “Ladybug” or “Little Women”. Thus, it’s easy to imagine that a large-scale sci-fi epic like “Dune” was a potentially frightening work.

Similarly, Paul Atreides as a character is a young man who becomes part of galactic—scale political machinations, and although he wasn’t looking for any of this, he has no other choice but to take his place in the political game.

The place where the first “Dune” ended is the place where Paul accepted what he should do and what his role in this story will be. Anyone who has read Frank Herbert’s original novel knows that Paul does gain considerable confidence in himself and his decisions. And it seems that Timothy Chalamet is also more confident. Having made the first film, the second one is apparently much less intimidating. Of course, there are several actors of “Dune: Part Two” who were not on the first one, so they can feel the same as he did then.

Chalamet is in much higher demand now, and with upcoming roles in films like Wonka, it seems likely that larger-scale films will become much more the norm for him. Dune Part Two is currently in production, with a release date set for November 2023.