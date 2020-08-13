Timothée Chalamet surprises with his new and colorful look

American actor Timothée Chalamet showed off his new hair color, watch the video here. Timothée Chalamet is one of the most famous youth celebrities in the world, born in the city of Manhattan, New York, United States on December 27, 1995, has stood out in Hollywood for his histrionic talent.

One of the defining characteristics of the “Little Women” actor is his hair, as his style has a rebellious and disheveled touch that makes his millions of fans fall in love around the world.

Recently, Timothée Chalamet posted a video on the Weibo platform, a very famous social network in China, Chalamet sent many greetings to his followers and invited them to see his new movie.

One of the things that surprised Internet users is the change of look of the handsome actor, because he decided that it was a good option to paint his hair and Timothée now wears a green lock. Although it is not so visible to the naked eye, near the end of the clip Timothée Chalamet turns his head and a ray of light coming through the window hits his green hair, Woooow!

Chalamet is currently working on the film ‘Dune’, a science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve, the filming of the production began at the Origo Film studios in Budapest, its premiere is expected in December 2020.



