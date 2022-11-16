Timothee Chalamet jokes about the coincidences between the films he shot with Florence Pugh, and admires her performance in “Dune 2”

Timothee Chalamet loves Florence Pugh, bones and all.

Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh are two of Hollywood’s most famous young actors. The Oscar nominees have been the subject of a lot of attention as they are constantly hitting the headlines with eye-catching new projects and incredible performances. They starred together in Greta Gerwig’s film “Little Women”, and now they are collaborating again in the long-awaited sequel “Dune” in 2021. They clearly make great tea and seem inclined to make films in which their characters are related to each other.

While promoting his new film “Bones and All That,” Chalamet talked to Variety about his career, including a new job with Pugh in “Dune 2.” The “Call Me by Your Name” actor couldn’t help but point out the similarities between the films they shot together and joked about the coincidence. He said:

On the set, we joked that we continue to act in these films, and in the end we are together, although we should have been with different people.

This is a small teaser of the role of Florence Pugh in the sequel to “Dune”. Earlier this year, she joined the cast as Princess Irulan Corrino, daughter of Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, who will be played by Christopher Walken. She has a complicated relationship with Chalamet’s character, Paul Atreides. Chalamet further praised his partner in the film and what she will bring to their new film, saying:

Florence is really special. She’s an incredible actress. She was incredible at Dune—seriously incredible. She brought seriousness to the role.

It’s so great to see how these young actors support each other. They clearly have a great working relationship, and I’m sure many fans are very excited to see these two on screen together again very soon. Aside from Pugh and Chalamet, the cast of “Dune 2” is constantly growing and dotted with stars, so there are several reasons to be excited about the upcoming sci-fi movie. It is noteworthy that Zendaya will play the role of Chani, and Denis Villeneuve will return to shoot the film.

The similarities between Chalamet and Pugh are not limited to the films they made together. Their careers seemed almost parallel to each other in many ways. Both actors made a splash promoting their films at the Venice Film Festival, and both often choose projects with original directors. For example, Pugh joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s 2023 epic “Oppenheimer,” with whom Chalamet worked on “Interstellar.” I am sure that these actors will continue each other’s careers in the coming years, and fans can only hope for even more cooperation in the future.

“Dune 2” is currently in production and is due to be released in theaters on November 3, 2023. In the meantime, you can go back to its predecessor, “Dune,” with an HBO Max subscription. For information about other upcoming films coming to theaters and being broadcast, be sure to check out our movie release schedule for 2023.