Timeout error seen in Twitter Fleets service

Tweets with a short lifetime, which Twitter calls Fleets, are expected to live for only 24 hours. However, due to an error, these fleets continue to be open to users even after the last show time has passed. Due to this error, which was first noticed by TechCrunch, fleets continue to be seen and downloaded by other users. Moreover, the owner of fleet does not know about it.

Twitter, in a statement on the subject, noted that some Fleets were aware of the error that allowed media URLs to be accessible with a technical solution 24 hours later. He noted that they are working on the fix and that it will be released soon.

The aforementioned “technical solution” seems to refer to a developer application that captures fleets dropped from public accounts via the Twitter API.

While Fleets appear in the users’ timeline for 24 hours, Twitter stores fleets in their spine for up to 30 days. At the same time, the company states that this period may be longer for fleets that violate their rules or require sanctions. For 30 days, a fleet stays on the user’s Twitter Data downloads page as long as Twitter keeps a copy. If it is information that a fleet is seen by a person, it is kept if that person sees it through the Twitter application.

Twitter joined the caravan of services offering lost content a little late. Fleets can be described as a different version of Instagram or Snapchat stories. Thanks to these, Twitter users using mobile devices can simply share text, videos, photos or other tweets. These fleets cannot be retweeted or a fleet cannot be liked directly. However, you can reply to a fleet, and when you do this, a direct message is sent to the fleet’s owner.



