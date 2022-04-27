Timeline of Tiger Woods and Erica Herman’s relationship

Love after a quarrel! Tiger Woods‘ personal life has been a topic of conversation for decades, but has he found the One in Eric Herman?

The golfer became famous when he won his first major tournament at the 1997 Masters. As his success on the course continued, he made a splash in November 2009 after it became known that he had cheated on his wife Elin Nordegren with several women. The couple, who married in 2004, have a daughter Sam (born in 2007) and a son Charlie (born in 2009).

“Looking back, I can’t say how I would have changed 2009 and how it all happened. It would be a more open and honest relationship with my ex—wife,” Woods, who sought medical help amid his scandal, told Time in 2015. , an honest relationship with my ex-wife when we were married. Our frustration would come out if we talked about it and were open and honest with each other. Who we are now, and it’s absolutely fantastic.”

He added: “I took the initiative with the children and told them in advance: “Guys, the reason why we don’t live in the same house, why we don’t live under the same roof, Mom and Dad, is because Dad made some mistakes.”

Woods and Nordegren finalized their divorce in 2010, and he continued dating Lindsey Vonn for almost three years until their split in 2015. He was first linked to Herman in 2017. The couple’s romance caught the attention of sports fans in 2019 when she cheered him along with two children when he won his 15th major title in Augusta, Georgia.

In the same year, the duo rarely appeared in public when watching Serena Williams at the 19th U.S. Open.

Woods was in the news again for a different reason in February 2021, when he suffered serious leg injuries after crashing his car in California’s Rolling Hills estates and the Rancho Palos Verdes region. Woods was hospitalized for several weeks after emergency surgery.

“She was so compassionate and supportive—all his friends and family. He couldn’t ask for more in this regard,” the source said.

The duo proved strong when Woods returned to golf in 2022.

Scroll through the chronology of their relationship:

2017

The pair first appeared as a couple at the Presidents Cup in September 2017. During the walk, Herman wore a “Player-Spouse” badge designed for other significant people.

PDA 2018 at the Championship ROUND

The pair gathered on the PDA after Woods won his first golf tournament in five years at the 2018 Tour Championship in Atlanta.

2019

Herman was by his side when he won the Masters in 2019 — 14 years after he originally wore the green jacket.

“Our relationship is great,” she told Radar Online that same year. “Great, and there’s no end in sight.”

2020

“There is nothing better than being with your family,” the athlete signed a rare family photo in which Herman and his two children are hosting a “quarantine” Masters Champions dinner.

2021

After Woods’ car crash in February 2021, a source told us that Herman “gave up everything to be with Tiger as soon as she heard what happened.”

The source added: “She was at his bedside, holding his hand and saying that everything would be fine. He’s a champion and he’s got it.”

2022

Herman noted that Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in March 2022.

2022

Woods returned to the Masters in April 2022 – with Herman in the crowd – after fears he would never compete in golf again after the accident.