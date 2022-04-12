Timeline of the relationship between Masters 2022 winner Scotty Scheffler and Meredith Scheffler

Always by his side! Scotty Scheffler has paid tribute to his wife Meredith Scheffler throughout his golf career.

The professional athlete and his future wife met when they were teenagers at Highland Park High School in Texas. The couple exchanged vows in December 2020, and Meredith continued to root for Scotty as his career took off.

In April 2022, Meredith worked as a caddie for her husband during the Par 3 Contest before the 86th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

“The first players on the Par 3, and it definitely lived up to the hype. Mere is still working on cleaning the grooves…”, he signed a series of photos from the event on Instagram.

However, the Par 3 competition was hardly the most exciting part of the 2022 Masters week. Scotty earned his green jacket after dominating the tournament. While he was leading before the final round, the golfer said he felt anxious on the morning of April 10, 2022. He thanked Meredith and their faith for helping him survive.

“Therefore, for me, my personality is not a golf score. As Meredith told me this morning, “If you win this golf tournament today, if you lose this golf tournament by 10 strokes, if you never win another golf tournament again,” she says: “I will still love you, you will still be the same person, Jesus loves you, and nothing will change,” Scotty told reporters after winning the Masters 2022. “All I’m trying to do is glorify God, and that’s why I’m here, and that’s why I’m in my place. So for me, it’s not about the golf score.”

He added that Meredith’s rousing speech “100 percent” makes him less irritable. “I have such a wonderful support system and I’m so happy,” he said through tears at another moment of celebration. “I’m so grateful for the sacrifices my support system has made in my life, and I’m so glad we were able to enjoy this moment together.”

Scroll through the timeline of Scotty and Meredith’s relationship:

2014

The duo are high school sweethearts who graduated from Highland Park High School in Texas in 2014.

2014-2018

Scotty and Meredith dated at a distance while he was studying at the University of Texas and she was studying at Texas A&M.

2020

In June 2020, he got down on one knee.

2020

Just six months after their engagement, Scotty and Meredith exchanged vows at Arlington Hall in Texas on December 4, 2020. The couple’s wedding was dedicated to the “Winter Wonderland”.

2021

“I am very grateful for a year of marriage to my best friend! God is kind,” he wrote on Instagram in December 2021.

2022

Meredith is visibly excited watching Scotty win his first major championship, Masters 2022, in April 2022.