Timeline of the relationship between Jenny Garth and husband Dave Abrams

Make it work! Jenny Garth and Dave Abrams are gaining strength after their marriage hit a roadblock shortly after they tied the knot.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 graduate was married twice before exchanging vows with Abrams. Garth married Daniel B. Clark in 1994, finalizing their divorce in 1996. She then married Peter Facinelli in 2001 and had three daughters: Luca Bella (born 1997), Lola Ray (2002) and Fiona Eva (2006). The couple announced their separation in 2012 and finalized their divorce a year later.

“I learned that forgiveness is possible and that time heals wounds, it’s hard to believe when you’re in it.” I think in general it’s important that you need to focus on yourself and what makes you happy and what makes you you. Do you know? And if you lose sight of that, any relationship you’re in won’t be as successful as it could be.”

Two years after the breakup of her relationship with the Twilight actor, Garth was introduced to Abrams on a blind date. A few months later, the couple got engaged.

“She was stunningly beautiful,” he said after their wedding in 2015. “When I saw Jenny in her dress, nothing else mattered. I just lost it.”

However, two years later, Us reported that the duo was separating. “They love each other, but like in any marriage, it takes work,” a source told us in November 2017. “Jenny finds time to focus on her girls and herself.”

While Abrams sued to end their union in April 2018, he withdrew the petition the following February.

“We were in too much of a hurry, and we had some moments that we needed to work through. Maybe it was a mistake [to move so fast] and we all had to learn and grow from it,” she told People in a rare interview about their breakup in August 2019. “When everything wasn’t brilliant, beautiful and fun. as it was initially, when things got complicated, [Dave] didn’t know how to handle it.”

Garth added, “We both had separate training, and then coming back and sharing that growth was kind of a fiber that tied us together, like:”I see you differently now.””

Scroll through the chronology of their relationship:

2014

The couple met on a blind date in 2014.

2015

He asked this question during the celebration of her 43rd birthday.

2015

Garth and Abrams were married at her home in Los Olivos, California, on July 11, 2015.

2017

We were exclusively told that the duo was on a roll. “They’re still trying to make it work, but they’re not living together,” a source told us at the time.

Their divorce documents later indicated the date of separation: August 29, 2017.

2018

Abrams filed for divorce in April 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

“I found out that he filed for divorce from TMZ,” Garth confessed during the promotion of BH90210 in 2019. — It was very important for me. So we used that in the show, because why not use the things that hurt us the most and then strip them of their power and make them funny.”

She added then that the thought of a third divorce “really devastated” her.

“I was in a very bad mood for a good five or six months. It was just embarrassing,” the Mystery Girls member said. “And that made accepting it a lot harder. But when I finally accepted that we were breaking up, I had to tell myself that Dave wasn’t an option. Because I kept wanting it. And then, when I felt whole again, we started hanging out.”

2019

Abrams officially withdrew his divorce application in February 2019.

2020

The duo stayed close during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

2021

The host of the podcast “9021OMG” celebrated the holidays with her husband on vacation in Montana.

“Thank you, Glacier National Park, you are so beautiful ❤ ,” she captioned a cute photo on Instagram.

2022

The couple often play golf together.