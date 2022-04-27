Timeline of Tandive Newton and Ola Parker ‘s relationship

Hollywood romance. For many years, Tandive Newton and Ol Parker kept their relationship a secret as they focused on raising their family.

After the wedding in 1998, the couple added three children to their family. Newton later noticed that there were ups and downs in her relationship with her husband. “Ola has a very dry sense of humor. We are very different characters, but very good friends. We both had a certain degree of pain in life, and I think this is the best teacher in the world. We don’t expect to be happy every day,” she told InStyle UK in May 2011.

For the Wild West World actress, a successful marriage meant compromises when it came to the future of her family.

“Finding a happy and lasting relationship is always difficult, so the decision was aimed at making my husband feel safer and devote himself to my family,” Newton told InStyle UK about her decision not to star in the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels. “My career was developing rapidly, and I wasn’t ready for it. It was about wanting to slow down, recognizing that I had other priorities.”

In 2016, the “Mission Impossible 2” star also spoke about the “calm” presence of Mamma Mia! The director of “Here We Go Again” brings to her life. “[He’s] so calm. And we laugh because I offend him and he offends me,” she told The Guardian. “Never been my way! That’s how it is in our house. And also a lot of music.”

After more than two decades of marriage, Newton and Parker became a topic of conversation when the “Chasing Happiness” star was replaced by Salma Hayek in “Super Mike 3” due to personal issues. “Tandive Newton has made the difficult decision to abandon the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance in order to attend to family matters,” a Variety spokesperson said in April 2022.

At the time, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the couple’s last appearance together was two years ago. Amid rumors of a split, Newton and Parker came out separately without wedding rings.

In April 2022, Newton made headlines when she was photographed kissing musician Lonre during a walk in Malibu, California. The “Make the Most” singer addressed the situation in a statement to Page Six, saying, “From the relatively short time I’ve been lucky enough to spend with her, I know that Tandive and Oliver care deeply about the well-being of their children. That’s all I care about right now.”

However, Newton and Parker have not publicly commented on their marital status.

Scroll down to relive Newton and Parker’s marriage:

onethousandninehundredninetyeight

The couple exchanged vows.

twothousand

In 2000, Newton and Parker had a daughter, Ripley.

twothousandfour

In 2004, the British actress gave birth to the director’s second daughter Niko.

2014

In 2014, the couple had a son, Booker.

July 2018

Newton took to social media to talk about supporting her husband’s career. “Mamma Mia 2 is a stratospheric explosion of joy. I am so proud of my husband, writer and director #OlParker. Yesterday’s premiere was incredible,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the couple posing together on the red carpet. “Night of Memories xxx”.

January 2019

“My husband’s favorite photo [SIC] from the past. I was 21 years old. In Paris on the set of the movie “The Ivory Merchant”. photo yourself via Instagram. “I would probably find ways to reject or avoid it. I had incredibly low self-esteem. A few years later, I met my husband, and LOVE flooded my life.”

March 2020

During an interview with Porter from Net-a-Porter, the Golden Globe nominee spoke about her close relationship with Parker. “We are a unit. My husband has been writing feverishly since Mamma Mia 2, and he has a movie that he will shoot later this year, so this gives me a great opportunity to support him,” she shared at the time. “I like being around when he directs.”

April 2021

In an article for British Vogue, the actress “Han Solo: Star Wars.

April 2022

After Newton dropped out of Super Mike 3, the screenwriter caused controversy when he was spotted without his wedding ring.

April 2022

Amid problems in her personal life, Newton apparently confirmed her breakup with Parker when she was photographed packing on a PDA with Lonr.