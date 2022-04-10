Timeline of Reba McIntyre’s relationship with boyfriend Rex Lynn

Decades in development! Reba McIntyre and Rex Lynn first crossed paths 30 years before they started dating.

Singer Fancy met the actor during the filming of the 1991 film “The Player returns: Luck in the draw”.

“We’ve been in touch with each other for years, and we both know the same people, so it was like having good friends get back together for dinner in January,” she explained on the program “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in November. 2020. “And then we started texting and talking on the phone, getting to know each other better during quarantine.”

McIntyre was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 and music manager Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015. She has a son, Shelby, born in 1990, by Blackstock.

“The divorce was not my idea. I didn’t want it in any shape, form or fashion,” country music legend Cody Alan of CMT said in 2016. “Therefore, it was really difficult to make adjustments when someone is not happy. I just want everyone to be happy in their lives, because our lives are too short to be unhappy.”

At the time, she added, “What helped me get through this life change is number one, God. I prayed every day that I would have the strength to put one foot in front of the other and continue doing what I have to do… and then with my team… and my friends, my family, my girlfriends.”

Despite the divorce, McIntyre remained close to the Blackstock family, including stepson Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson, who announced their separation in June 2020 after almost seven years of marriage. (The former couple has a daughter, River, and a son, Remington.)

“She married my eldest son Brandon, but we’re also good friends, so it makes a big difference when you can have a good friend as part of your family.”

More recently, after the American Idol alumni divorce got messy, she told Extra, “I love them both. …I’m fighting for both of them. I hope they are happy and healthy and will cope with it. I pray that everyone will give them the support they can because they need it right now, they both need it. I love them both with all my heart.”

Meanwhile, a graduate of Reba arranged a solemn meeting with Lynn in the fall of 2020, and since then the couple has been demonstrating their love.

Scroll down to see the chronology of their romance:

January 2020

The couple stayed in touch after meeting in the 90s and had dinner in January 2020. Two months later, they became close after the loss of McIntyre’s mother.

“[We] discussed our past, our [families], funny stories, he was an actor and I was an actress,” she later recalled on her podcast “Living & Learning.” “He’s very passionate about my music, I’m very interested in his career — it’s just great to talk to someone who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and who is also interested in me.”

October 2020

The couple talked about their romance on Instagram, saying that the CSI: Miami star calls her “Tater Tot” and the singer calls him “Sugar Baby.”

November 2020

“I’m in love, so it really inspires me to search for love songs, to search for happy songs,” McIntyre said on “Good Morning America” in November 2020, the same month the couple made their red carpet debut at the CMA Awards. “I’ve always been the queen of waltzes, the queen of sad songs, because I just gravitate to such songs.”

The musician added that with Lynn, she felt like a “giddy teenager” again.

April 2021

Lynn celebrated the release of his sweetheart’s song “Somehow You Do” by writing on Instagram: “New video Tater Tot. It’s already climbing the charts! #somehow.”

August 2021

The couple fought the coronavirus together.

“It’s not fun getting this. I got this. Rex and I got this, and it’s not fun. You don’t feel good,” McIntyre said on TikTok live at the time. “We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay at home and protect yourself as best you can.”

October 2021

“We talked about it and giggled about it,” McIntyre told Extra about being able to tie the knot again. “We thought, ‘Dude, if we ever had a ceremony, we’d have to have it at 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 6 o’clock and 8 o’clock, because we have so many friends, acquaintances and family.’

March 2022

The duo appeared on the red carpet of the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

April 2022

After appearing at the Academy Awards, McIntyre shared a couple at the awards ceremony and returned home.