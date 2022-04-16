Timeline of Miley Cyrus and Max Morando’s relationship

There is something to sing about! Miley Cyrus and Max Morando’s relationship is heating up.

The two musicians first struck up a romantic relationship after they were spotted dancing at Miley’s New Year’s Eve party in January 2022. During the broadcast, which she hosted with Pete Davidson, Cyrus sang a new track called “You”, which, according to many fans, is dedicated to Morando.

“I have some luggage / Let’s do some damage / I am not made for horses and wagons / You know I’m a savage / You’re looking through it,” the lyrics say. “I want this sweet magic of late night / This eternal love / But only if she’s with you.”

“At the moment, they’re still getting to know each other,” an insider said in March 2022. “They have fun and they spend a lot of time together.”

The source added that the couple, who have a six-year age difference, “are very suitable for each other.”

Cyrus’ relationship with Morando began after her affair with Cody Simpson ended in August 2020.

“At the moment, the two halves can’t make up a single whole, and we are individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people we want to be,” she said at the time on Instagram Live. “Like everyone at this age, we just decide who we want to be in our life, what we want to do with our life. So, don’t turn this into some kind of dramatic story if we’re hanging out and eating pizza next week. We have been friends for 10 years and continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something it isn’t.”

Hannah Montana graduate was previously married to Liam Hemsworth. The couple exchanged vows in 2018 after a decade of dating. However, their relationship ended forever less than a year after the wedding. Their divorce was finalized in 2020.

“There were too many conflicts,” Cyrus told Howard Stern in 2020 about the breakup. “When I come home, I want to be attached to someone. I’m not into drama or fighting.”

Scroll down to see the timeline of Cyrus and Morando’s relationship:

September 2021

Cyrus mentioned Morando in Vogue.

“This image is a one—of—a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite young artists, Max Morando and Shane Castle,” she said in September 2021. “Their collaboration is a great example of how sustainability is becoming the next phase of fashion, and it proves that everything can be reinvented, and it resonates deeply with me.”

November 2021

The couple was photographed on the red carpet of the Gucci Love Parade in November 2021.

January 2022

The duo were spotted backstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve party. A few days later, Cyrus and Morando were spotted on vacation in Miami.

February 2022

A source confirmed to us that the couple were “studying things and looking where they were going.”

March 2022

The couple was vacationing in Mexico.

April 2022

Cyrus and Morando were spotted with a PDA while walking around West Hollywood.