Timeline of Jojo Siva and Kylie Prue’s Relationship: from Best Friends to more

Young love! Jojo Siva has spoken candidly about her growing romance with her best friend Kylie Prue after becoming a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

In February 2021, Siwa made public her relationship with Prew less than a month after she got out. At that time, the Dance Moms graduate talked about how she made her novel work from a distance.

I mean, technically we’re still at a distance, but she went to California for a minute, which was really nice, but we’re both just coping, you know?

The “Boomerang” singer also told in detail how the couple tried never to “hide things” from each other. “We are both very honest and tell each other where we are going and what we are doing,” she added. “For example, trust is a huge thing at a distance. And I think it works because of our trust in each other.”

Later that year, eagle-eyed fans wondered if Siwa and Prue were still together after the YouTube personality hinted that she was going through a tough time while working on Dancing with the Stars.

“We officially broke up the morning I performed the Prince Charming number [with partner Jenna Johnson] in Dancing with the Stars,” Siva explained to Us in October 2021. “It’s been a few weeks and it’s been tough, but we get through it. …I would have handled it very differently [if I wasn’t on the show]. I just want [ed] time to be sad.”

Against the background of the breakup, the singer admitted that she was interested in finding someone new. It was important for Siva to establish a connection with a person who “loves her” and “does not want to change” who she is.

“I already said it once, I really want to have a cuddle buddy, because I really miss hugs,” a former dancer who performed at competitions told us at the People’s Choice Award ceremony in December 2021. — I’m not against this idea. [dating]. Obviously, I believe that life is life, and I can meet someone I’ll fall in love with tonight. And the next time I fall in love, you know, I’ll be aware, but until then I’m avoiding dating for fun. I would only date if I was really serious.”

After hinting that she had officially left the market again, Siwa confirmed that she and Prue were giving their relationship a second try. “I’m in a relationship and I’m very happy and I’m very lucky to be loved. It was really nice,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May 2022. “I think something that was great, it was so honest, and I think it’s a mistake I’ve made in the past, maybe trying to be something that I maybe wasn’t. But it’s so clean and so honest, and it’s so real, and it feels like we did everything right.”

February 2021

“After being my best friend for over a year, on January 8, 2021, I started calling this exceptional person my girlfriend… and since then I’ve been the happiest I’ve ever been!” the performer wrote in a charming Instagram post in honor of the duo’s one-month anniversary. “She is seriously the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I can call her mine! Congratulations to my girl with one month! I love you more and more every day! ❤️ ”

February 2021

“This is my first Valentine’s Day! “I am so grateful that I fell in love with the most perfect person who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more than you ever know! ❤️ ».

August 2021

During an interview with Us, the Nebraska native honestly told what made her romance with Prew work.

“I think we can communicate very well,” she shared. “And I think both of our intentions are very sincere, and we both want the same outcome of this relationship, you know, we both want to be together forever, and we both just want to be close to each other. So, I think that’s why it works, you know? I never wanted to grow up to have someone come into my life that way. I wanted to meet someone I was in love with when I was young.”

The Nickelodeon star noted that she was “very, very happy and lucky” to be dating “the most perfect girl in the world.”

October 2021

We have confirmed that Siva and Prue have split up less than a year after their Instagram relationship became official.

The Florida native, for her part, turned to her Instagram story to share one track that helps her get through the breakup. “This song. Pure happiness,” Prue wrote along with a screenshot of Rita Ora’s “Poison,” adding: “Where are all my hopeless romantics??”

November 2021

“Listen, I really want to cuddle with a friend. I’m not ashamed to admit it,” Jojo told us during a joint interview with her mother Jessalyn Siva. “I want a movie night. I don’t want to do anything that 18-year-olds shouldn’t do.”