Timeline of Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner’s Relationship: Inside Their Personal Romance

A private affair! Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner keep their love in the shadows, but they are still strong.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star and the musician started dating in 2010 and got married three years later. Their first child, Dulcie, was born in November 2013, and daughter Elva joined the family in February 2016.

Dornan had been ecstatic about his fatherhood a few weeks before, telling The Sunday Times: “Being a dad is the best. I feel a healthy and wonderful responsibility to provide for my children, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my children happy is a good idea for me and my wife.”

He went on to reveal that he and Warner had only had one serious argument up to this point in their relationship, saying, “There’s not a day when I haven’t told her that I love her. …Sometimes we get upset, usually when traveling with children, but we never let something boil over and turn into a thing. We know couples who throw plates, but it’s not us. I’m glad it’s not us— the plates are expensive.”

Before the composer gave birth to daughter No. 3 in early 2019, the actor from Belfast exclusively told us that the excitement of having a baby never faded. “This is the best aspect of our lives,” he said at the premiere of his film “Private War” in October 2018. “I’m just as excited as I was the first two times.”

Dornan was filming a war drama in Jordan and missed his little ones while he was away from home. “We worked 16 hours a day many times,” he told Us. — You just focused on your work. It made him a little more tolerant.”

As for the further expansion of their family, Dornan and Warner did not have a specific plan. “Part of me feels like [I need to] put a stopper on after that,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the disclosure of the couple’s third pregnancy. “But on the other hand, I feel that we make really wonderful children. I can just—if my wife wants to—do it until we can’t do it anymore.”

Like many parents, the duo had to adjust to being at home with their babies 24/7 during the coronavirus pandemic. Discussing his family life in December 2020, the Fall graduate said isolation was “challenging” and “fun” at the same time.

“Kids are amazing because they really live in the present,” he explained on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.” “That’s why they don’t care what’s going on and why the world is the way it is at this age. You know, they just [think], “This is what we have now, let’s have some fun.” So it’s great to be around.”

While parenting can be full of ups and downs, Dornan’s love for Warner has never wavered. “I was amazed from the very beginning, I was really amazed,” he told The Independent in 2015. “I love her more today than at the beginning.”

Scroll down to relive the couple’s path to romance:

2010

The couple sparked their romance after meeting at a Hollywood party.

2012

Dornan asked this question two years later.

2013

The couple tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in April.

2013

Daughter Dulcie was born on November 21.

2016

Three years later, on February 16, daughter Elva was born.

2018

During the promotion of the final film “Fifty Shades,” Dornan told Ellen DeGeneres that his wife had “not seen” the films. “I guess I like to think she loves me more than this guy,” he said of his character.

2018

“This is what I live for,” the BAFTA nominee said of fatherhood, exclusively telling Us that he and Warner are “very, very excited” about expecting baby No. 3.

2019

Albert’s daughter arrived on February 19, and Warner confirmed the baby’s birth on British Mother’s Day next month.

2020

Dornan told Jimmy Fallon that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought “some of the most difficult days” for the couple as parents. “It was all—encompassing, it was agony and ecstasy at the same time period,” he added.

2022

Two years after the global health crisis, Dornan noted that he usually doesn’t spend more than two weeks away from his family at a time. “I have a two—week rule,” he told the British Radio Times. “Although I broke it last week because I had to stay in Los Angeles longer than I thought.”

2022

“What a fight, sorry, Night!” The actor joked on Instagram after attending the Oscar ceremony with his wife, mocking Will Smith’s viral slap on stage.