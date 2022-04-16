Timeline of Demi Moore and boyfriend Daniel Hamm’s relationship

The perfect couple. Demi Moore and chef Daniel Hamm have lived a sweet life together as a new couple.

“Demi met Daniel through mutual friends, and they immediately hit it off,” a source told us after news of their relationship first broke. “He’s very charming, loves the wonderful things in life and is extremely cultured, plus they have the same devilish sense of humor and a thirst for adventure.”

“They had a great time together,” the insider said, adding that the couple visited New York, Los Angeles “and other places.”

Originally from Switzerland, Hamm earned his first Michelin star before he turned 24, and moved to the United States shortly after. He is best known as the chef and owner of Eleven Madison Park in New York, which is considered one of the best restaurants in the world. In June 2021, Hamm made a splash in the food world when he switched the menu of a famous diner to fully vegan, making it the first restaurant with three Michelin stars to serve completely plant-based dishes.

Like Moore, the author of NoMad Cookbook is divorced and has three children with his first wife Jeanine Wright. The ghost actress, for her part, was married to Freddie Moore from 1980 to 1985 before tying the knot with Bruce Willis two years later. The couple had three daughters: Rumer in 1988, Scout in 1991 and Tallulah in 1994.

Moore and Willis separated in 2000 after 11 years of marriage. Despite the breakup, colleagues in the “Breakdown” have maintained close relationships and often honor their mixed family. (Willis married Emma Heming Willis in 2009, and they have two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.)

“It’s a learning process to love yourself,” Moore, who was also married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013, said during a July 2020 appearance on the Jess Cagle show on SiriusXM about the ups and downs of her personal life. “Accept yourself as you are. As for me, I’ve changed so many times over and over to match what I thought someone else wanted.”

She continued: “It’s the idea that we’re kind of trained to work on being desirable, but we shouldn’t have our own desires. In our time, it is really commendable to walk a path in which they really honor the love that brought you together, and really give it everything you have. But you can’t do it without this love and acceptance of yourself.”

Keep scrolling to see the full timeline of Moore and Hamm’s international romance:

March 2022

Shortly before her relationship with Hamm hit the headlines, Moore publicly supported Willis’ decision to retire after he was diagnosed with aphasia. “We as a family wanted to inform you that our beloved Bruce has some health problems, and he was recently diagnosed with aphasia,” Moore and all his children said in a statement on Instagram from the wife of the “Die Hard” star. “As a result of this and with great reflection, Bruce is moving away from a career that meant so much to him.”

The post continued: “This is a really difficult time for our family, and we are so grateful to you for your unwavering love, compassion and support,” his loved ones concluded. fans, because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

End of March 2022

Moore and the chef sparked romance rumors when they were photographed together at a Chloe show during Paris Fashion Week. The couple sat close to each other in the front row of the presentation.

April 2022

We confirmed that the two are dating after their fashion outing.

April 2022

Hamm made their relationship official on Instagram when he shared a photo of himself and Moore smiling with artist Roni Horn. “So proud of you, RonyHorn,” he wrote at the time. “An incredible show. Thank you for your inspiration, deep friendship and for always making us laugh. We love you very much!”

April 2022

