Timeline of Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller’s relationship

Still going strong! After months of dating, Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller seem to be resisting breakup rumors.

The “New Spider-Man” star and the model first met in November 2021 after they were spotted together in New York. In the same month, Garfield made a rare comment about his personal life.

“I’m pretty much out of the public eye because I designed it that way for myself,” he told Bustle. “Everything suits me for my work, but otherwise I’m fighting for my right to a private, private life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. It’s my right to be sad. My right to lose, to make a mistake, to be stupid, to be human.”

Before Miller, Garfield dated fellow film star Emma Stone for four years. The couple announced that they were leaving in 2015.

Two years later, the actor confirmed that they were still on good terms. “We care so much about each other, and it goes without saying, it’s kind of an unconditional thing,” he said on the Little Golden Men magazine podcast in January 2017. “There is so much love and so much respect between us. …I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So it was a joy for me to watch her success and watch her transform into the actress she is. And it was great to have such support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

Stone married Dave McQueary and welcomed their first child in 2021. Miller, for her part, was previously linked to Jake Gyllenhaal. The former couple dated for six months from 2013 to 2014.

Garfield and Miller officially announced their relationship on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022. The duo stayed close at the awards ceremony, but just a few weeks later they became the subject of split rumors. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model apparently closed the reports by first revealing her romance on Instagram in April 2022.

Scroll through the chronology of Garfield and Miller’s relationship:

November 2021

The couple was spotted holding hands in New York on November 17.

The model supports Tick, Tick… Boom! The star behind the scenes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

February 2022

Garfield and Miller were spotted side by side and laughing at a tennis match in Malibu ahead of their first Valentine’s Day as a couple.

April 2022

“If you have to gossip, at least use a cute photo. Lol, I love you, Ag,” she captioned a cute photo of the couple amid disagreements.