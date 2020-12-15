Timelapse shows it will appear 1.6 million years from now

In half a million years, the nights will be quite different – perhaps not even the human being is here to enjoy them. What happens under the sky cannot be predicted, but to find out what will happen above the horizon 400,000 years from now, astronomers used the Gaia space observatory to extrapolate the appearance of the Milky Way.

To simulate the time span of our galaxy, researchers from the European Space Agency (ESA) randomly chose 40,000 stars 325 light years away and extrapolated their movement through the Milky Way in 80,000 years, 400,000 years and 1.6 million years.

“From the Gaia catalog we know the current positions of all stars in space and their movement in three dimensions. The animation is based on the prediction of the positions of the stars in space, in relation to the Sun, over time ”, explain the researchers in an ESA statement.

The animation shows the stars traversing the Milky Way to, at the end, group only on one side – the effect, in fact, is due to the position of the Sun, which also moves through the galaxy.

According to the researchers, “if you imagine yourself moving through a crowd, then, in front of you, people will appear to move away as you approach them, while behind you they will appear to get closer and closer as you move away. their. This effect also occurs due to the movement of the sun in relation to the stars “.



