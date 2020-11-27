Time stands still and Chloe Decker asks a question

The Netflix streaming platform must deliver fans of the diabolical drama Lucifer, the second wave of episodes from season 5 that has fans totally desperate.

As everyone knows, production of the final episodes of Lucifer season 5 was halted in March due to the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the crew and cast returned to the Lucifer film set, under strict safety and prevention regulations to avoid any risk of contagion.

Lucifer fans are eagerly awaiting the second wave of episodes of season 5, which had been promised to appear on screen at Christmas. But, showrunner Joe Henderson said that post-production was not ready and that it should wait.

Therefore, the last episodes of the current Lucifer season will most likely arrive in early 2021. And while waiting, Lucifer’s official Twitter account released a new video on Thanksgiving in the Some images from the second part of season 5 are shown.

Lucifer season 5B video shows pause in time and Chloe asking very important question

thankful for chloe decker today and every day, so we made a fancam to show how much we stan pic.twitter.com/RIs7rgGzYc — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) November 26, 2020

In the new Lucifer season 5B video a battle between Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Amenadiel (DB Woodside) against Michael and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) is shown in the presence of Chloe.

At the end of the battle, real time returns and Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) appears in the same place where the fight happened asking if anyone has seen Lucifer.



