TIME Magazine named ‘Child of the Year’ for the First Time

According to the statements made by TIME, the contribution of more than 5000 children between the ages of 8 and 16 to the world was examined. As a result of the investigations, 15-year-old Gitanjeli Roa was entitled to be the child of the year. What made Roa so special was the scientific studies and inventions he made. Answering the questions of world-famous actress Angelina Jolie, one of the authors of TIME magazine, Roa made remarkable statements.

Roa, who made his first invention at the age of 10 in 2014, developed a device that measures the lead content in drinking water. Roa, who made a new invention in May 2019, has developed another device that enables the detection of opioid addiction. Not satisfied with these, the young inventor also made important studies for new generation problems such as cyberbullying and social media addiction. All these efforts were the most important factors that made the 15-year-old boy the “Child of the Year”.

In his statements to Angelina Jolie, Roa stated that she is working to make people laugh above all, and that she is working towards this purpose and trying to contribute to humanity. Stating that he started to think bigger with his research while he had small thoughts, Roa says that he made inventions that would solve some problems as a result of these studies.

Roa made a remarkable debut when Angelina Jolie said that it is very different from the traditional scientist style, and says that the scientists she saw on television were mostly older and white men, and that they were given this task. Stating that he will strive to change this situation, Roa states that he will not only deal with science, but will also inspire others.

In the interview, Jolie explains what she thinks about Roa, that the 15-year-old inventor has a bright mind and a generous spirit. Stating that she believes Roa will inspire other young people, Angelina Jolie states that Roa made her very hopeful …



