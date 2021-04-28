TIME Magazine Has Identified: Here Are The 100 Most Influential Companies

TIME Magazine broke new ground this year and identified the 100 most influential companies in the world. The list includes companies in areas such as healthcare, entertainment, transportation, technology. The ranking according to the TIME Magazine was prepared after evaluating key factors such as relevance, influence, innovativeness, leadership, ambition and success.

Also, the TIME Magazine TIME100 Most Influential Companies issue has 5 covers worldwide. Each of these covers promotes the CEO of a company on the list. The 5 names with cover photos are as follows:

Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine, Adam Silver of the National Basketball Association, Mary Barra of General Motors, Francis deSouza of Illumina and Sara Menker of Gro Intelligence.

Here are some of the TIME100 Most Effective Companies:

Technology companies:

Microsoft

Samsung

Huawei

Apple

Tencent

Nintendo

Nvidia

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation

Zoom

USA based companies:

Home Depot

MasterCard

Nike

Mattel

twitter

Johnson & Johnson

Epic Games

Rothy’s, AT&T

FedEx

Clubhouse

Airbnb

GoFundMe

Lime

Robinhood

Tesla

European based companies:

English Premier League

Equinor, Maersk

Volkswagen

Adidas

Lego

Farfetch

Stripe

Oatly

Unilever

Companies in the financial sector:

Nubank

Ali Dad

Flutterwave

Coinbase

Companies in the entertainment industry:

Netflix

Spotify

TikTok

HYBE

Disney

Companies in the automotive industry:

General Motors

