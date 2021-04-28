TIME Magazine Has Identified: Here Are The 100 Most Influential Companies

TIME Magazine broke new ground this year and identified the 100 most influential companies in the world. The list includes companies in areas such as healthcare, entertainment, transportation, technology. The ranking according to the TIME Magazine was prepared after evaluating key factors such as relevance, influence, innovativeness, leadership, ambition and success.

Also, the TIME Magazine TIME100 Most Influential Companies issue has 5 covers worldwide. Each of these covers promotes the CEO of a company on the list. The 5 names with cover photos are as follows:

Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine, Adam Silver of the National Basketball Association, Mary Barra of General Motors, Francis deSouza of Illumina and Sara Menker of Gro Intelligence.

Here are some of the TIME100 Most Effective Companies:

Technology companies:

  • Microsoft
  • Samsung
  • Huawei
  • Apple
  • Tencent
  • Nintendo
  • Nvidia
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation
  • Zoom

 

USA based companies:

  • Home Depot
  • MasterCard
  • Nike
  • Mattel
  • twitter
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Epic Games
  • Rothy’s, AT&T
  • FedEx
  • Clubhouse
  • Airbnb
  • GoFundMe
  • Lime
  • Robinhood
  • Tesla

European based companies:

  • English Premier League
  • Equinor, Maersk
  • Volkswagen
  • Adidas
  • Lego
  • Farfetch
  • Stripe
  • Oatly
  • Unilever

Companies in the financial sector:

  • Nubank
  • Ali Dad
  • MasterCard
  • Robinhood
  • Stripe
  • Flutterwave
  • Coinbase

Companies in the entertainment industry:

  • Netflix
  • Spotify
  • TikTok
  • HYBE
  • Disney

Companies in the automotive industry:

  • Volkswagen
  • General Motors
  • Tesla
By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

