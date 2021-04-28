TIME Magazine Has Identified: Here Are The 100 Most Influential Companies

TIME Magazine broke new ground this year and identified the 100 most influential companies in the world. The list includes companies in areas such as healthcare, entertainment, transportation, technology. The ranking according to the TIME Magazine was prepared after evaluating key factors such as relevance, influence, innovativeness, leadership, ambition and success.
Also, the TIME Magazine TIME100 Most Influential Companies issue has 5 covers worldwide. Each of these covers promotes the CEO of a company on the list. The 5 names with cover photos are as follows:
Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine, Adam Silver of the National Basketball Association, Mary Barra of General Motors, Francis deSouza of Illumina and Sara Menker of Gro Intelligence.
Here are some of the TIME100 Most Effective Companies:
Technology companies:
- Microsoft
- Samsung
- Huawei
- Apple
- Tencent
- Nintendo
- Nvidia
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation
- Zoom
Hello Sunshine: Founder Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) is building a media empire #TIME100Companies https://t.co/dNLCsAb1rm pic.twitter.com/FyvEpnc8od
— TIME (@TIME) April 27, 2021
USA based companies:
- Home Depot
- MasterCard
- Nike
- Mattel
- Johnson & Johnson
- Epic Games
- Rothy’s, AT&T
- FedEx
- Clubhouse
- Airbnb
- GoFundMe
- Lime
- Robinhood
- Tesla
European based companies:
- English Premier League
- Equinor, Maersk
- Volkswagen
- Adidas
- Lego
- Farfetch
- Stripe
- Oatly
- Unilever
Companies in the financial sector:
- Nubank
- Ali Dad
- MasterCard
- Robinhood
- Stripe
- Flutterwave
- Coinbase
Companies in the entertainment industry:
- Netflix
- Spotify
- TikTok
- HYBE
- Disney
Companies in the automotive industry:
- Volkswagen
- General Motors
- Tesla