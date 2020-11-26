Time magazine cites PS5 as one of its good inventions

Time magazine recognized the PlayStation 5 as one of the most relevant inventions of the year 2020. Considered a “revolutionary experience” for all players, the Sony console is now part of a select list of the 100 biggest innovations that have changed the style of people’s lives.

With less than a month since its launch, the PS5 is one of the most important entertainment equipment in 2020, appearing alongside several other high-tech devices. In the case of the console, much of its praise was due to the incredible features of DualSense, which changed the gaming experience through haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

“Games load almost instantly, thanks to its SSD. The graphics processor is almost 10 times faster than the PS4, which allows for beautiful visuals, and a new controller is full of tactile feedback sensors that add a new dimension to the game. “said the description of the nomination. “When a character walks on the sand, players feel the firmness of control; when Spider-Man holds a subway car, players feel the noise of the train. Add it all up and it could be the most powerful video game console we’ve ever seen. ”

Interestingly, the Xbox Series S also made the list, taking the space of its most advanced model, the Xbox Series X, because of the low cost, the subscription game service, the Xbox Game Pass, and the ability to “run games high resolution at 120 frames per second “.



