Calling the Americans to vote for the upcoming presidential election, Time magazine changed its cover logo for the first time since its first issue was published in 1923.

Time, one of the most respected weekly news and policy magazines in the world, changed its cover logo for the first time in its nearly 100-year history (first issue March 3, 1923). Under normal circumstances, the magazine, which has TIME in capital letters on its cover, changed its logo to VOTE (vote) to call on US citizens for the upcoming presidential election.

“There are very few events that will affect the world more than the outcome of the upcoming US presidential election.” Time magazine stated that there is a special report on the 2020 election campaigns in the issue dated November 2, 2020. Calling “We must all exercise our right to vote”, Time said that for this, a guide on how to vote safely was added to the magazine.

Time magazine’s cover dated November 2, 2020 with its logo for the US elections…

Time has a good reason to invite people to vote. When we look at the turnout rates of the 5 elections held in the USA since 2010, we see that the turnout reached 60 percent only once, and dropped to 49 percent in the midterm elections held in 2018. In other words, almost half of the people who have the right to vote in the US do not vote in elections.



