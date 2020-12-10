Time Leap Reveals Archie and Betty Will Get Married

The fifth season will premiere in January 2021 and will return to Riverdale High to complete some unfinished stories. But after this, the Netflix drama will move forward seven years in time.

Earlier this year, Riverdale’s creators confirmed that the show would leap into the future for season five, where the teens will be in their 20s.

However, one element of Riverdale’s fifth season that fans are desperate to find out is about childhood romances and if any of them really stood the test of time.

Before the fourth season of Riverdale was cut short due to the pandemic, Archie and Betty shared a secret kiss behind the back of their other halves. Betty ended their secret romance as she said she still wanted to be with her boyfriend Jughead.

So Archie and Betty are back with their partners but, as with any drama, secrets don’t stay buried for long, which is why they are expected to be uncovered at the start of Riverdale’s fifth season.

Everything indicates that for the next season of Riverdale the creators were looking for a “nonconformist” character to play Jughead’s girlfriend, Jessica.

Elsewhere, Veronica will marry someone named Chad Gekko, who is described as “controlling and neurotic,” so it’s safe to say her teenage love stories didn’t work out on Riverdale.

The Riverdale creators have not announced that they are looking for actors to play the future partners of Archie and Betty. Could this mean that childhood friends will end up getting married after all?



