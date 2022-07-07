Time Capsule: Listen to a track from the new movie [EXCLUSIVE]

Screen Rant has the honor to exclusively present a key track from the music for the new sci-fi romantic film “Time Capsule”, which is currently available for rental on Prime Video, as well as on other digital platforms. The release of FilmRise is dedicated to poor politician Jack (played by Todd Grinnell from the TV series “Once upon a Time”) and his accidental reunion with his first love Elise (Brianna Hildebrand from the film franchise “Deadpool”). The catch? She has been in space for the last 20 years and has not aged since her departure.

Between his previously failed political campaign and his current failed marriage to his wife Maggie (played by Cadi Strickland from “Private Practice”) Jack decides to spend time at his family’s old summer house by the lake, where he once left many memories with his ex-girlfriend Eliza. When she returns, will these memories of the past be stronger than the life he was trying to build in the present?

Screen Rant can exclusively present an almost 6-minute track by composer Rene G. Boshio called “Dear Elise”. Soft and melodic tones emphasize the theme of longing for what once was in The Time Capsule, and the instrumental parts perfectly convey the story of Jack and Eliza.

Rene G. Boszio, a Puerto Rican composer from Los Angeles, is known for his unique ability to combine acoustic Latin American instruments with modern and experimental electronics. In addition to working on the music for the film “Time Capsule”, produced by Amanda Marshall (“Man of the Swiss Army”), he wrote the music for the comedy-thriller “Emergency” directed by Carey Williams. Boszio is also the author of music for many films and projects, from psychological thrillers to dramas and comedies.

In addition, Bosco has composed music for more than a hundred episodes of television series, including such long-running CW shows as “Riverdale” and “The Flash”, as well as the cult hit NBC “Blind Spot”. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with other talented composers such as Blake Neely, Germain Franco, Danny Elfman and many others.

Listen to the full soundtrack to The Time Capsule on July 8th

Tomorrow, wait for the rest of the exciting and beautiful soundtrack and be sure to watch the movie if it hasn’t made your viewing list yet.

The Time Capsule, which was produced by Landier Entertainment and distributed by FilmRise, was written by Chad Fifer and Ervann Marshall. Previously, Fifer wrote the script for the animated superhero adventure “The Chosen One,” and Marshall will also make his feature directorial debut with this film. Baron Vaughn (“Grace and Frankie”) and Ravi Patel (“Wonder Woman”, 1984) complete the cast of the multi-genre film, the duration of which is 105 people.