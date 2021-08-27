Timberborn: Strategy Game With ‘woodpunk beavers’ Wins Trailer

Timberborn: The Mechanistry released, this Thursday (26), during the Future Games Show, an event that integrates Gamescom 2021, a new trailer for Timberborn. The construction game with “woodpunk beavers”, according to the official synopsis, will come out in Early Access on September 15th of this year.

In the title with the very original premise, it will be possible to build vertical buildings, terraform places, choose factions and manage resources. Check out the video below.

Timberborn will be released exclusively for PC (Windows and Mac). It can now be placed on the Steam Wish List.