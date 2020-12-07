TIM wants to install 60 renewable energy plants in 2021

In an interview with Exame magazine, TIM’s vice president of corporate resources, Bruno Gentil, stated that the mobile operator has advanced its plan for generating renewable energy and should reach, next year, 60 plants of this type, including biogas.

The execution of the “National Plan for Distributed Generation”, announced by the Telecom Italia subsidiary in 2017, had an advance of the goals originally set, and a success beyond expectations, “improving our energy matrix with more sustainable sources and cost reduction”, Gentil said to the publication.

According to the executive, 24 plants have already been delivered, including solar, hydroelectric generating plants (CGHs) and biogas, totaling 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of capacity, energy capable of feeding 8 thousand consumption units, from antennas and telecommunications towers to own stores.

Details of Tim’s energy park

Bruno Gentil explained that, until last September, 62% of the operator’s total energy consumption came from renewable sources, which represents a small gain in relation to the established target of 60%. The expectation of the company, according to the VP, is to close the year with 78%, and exceed 80% in 2021.

The prospect for next year is that 60 plants will be installed, including solar energy, CGHs and biogas, generating 38 GWh of energy, a measure used in electrotechnics that, in practice, means supplying a city with 150 thousand inhabitants , which represents 12 plants above the original target.

Gentil is keen to point out that TIM is the first operator to have a biogas plant with solid urban waste to generate energy. This facility, located in the city of Mauá in São Paulo, seeks to combine the company’s renewable project in the solution of a chronic problem in Brazil, which is the treatment of waste.



