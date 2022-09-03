Tim Tebow called SEC Quarterback “The Most Gifted Hand”

Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler will have a significantly better season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022.

In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks’ season opener on Saturday.

Tebow said the first-year QB from South Carolina “may have the most gifted arm in the SEC.”

“I think he’s grown up, I think he’s learned, I think he’s adapted,” Tebow said. “He has some very good coaches. They will teach him the basics.”

Rattler originally joined the Oklahoma Sooners program as the No. 1 pro quarterback in the class of 2019. But after losing his starting job to Caleb Williams at Norman last season, he logged onto the NCAA transfer portal and ended up in Colombia earlier this year.

Rattler’s reputation suffered a lot last season when he was booed at his home stadium when he dealt with some serious stability issues. While dealing with turnover has been a challenge, the young QB still possesses undeniable talent.

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks will try to unleash this talent next season.

South Carolina will kick off its 2022 season with a matchup against Georgia State at 7:30 p.m. ET.