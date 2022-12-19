Tim Schafer Wants to Do Spin-Offs in The Style of “Treehouse of Horror” For “Serious” Games Such As “Skyrim”.

Double Fine founder Tim Schafer shared that he would like to create spin-offs for “big, serious intellectual property” such as Skyrim, in the style of the Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween episodes.

Speaking to NME about his Boss Level profile, Schafer shared that he believes games currently have a “limited” reach, and wants the gaming industry to expand the audience it serves.

“When you go to the theater, there is a movie for your children, your grandparents, and there is a movie for everyone — a romantic comedy, an action movie and the like. But the possibilities for games in this sense are still a little limited,” shared Schafer, who said that “there are so many types of games that need to be made, but it’s not — and these are games that would attract more people. who don’t consider themselves gamers right now.”

“Where are the romantic comedies?” the founder asked, adding that games and television have become “so tough and dark” in recent years. On this topic, Schafer, who said that he “would like to continue pushing the boundaries of what a game is,” said that he has his own, easier idea for a series of games.

“I’ve always wanted to do an episode of Treehouse Of Horror for some major and serious intellectual project like Skyrim,” he said, referring to the Simpsons Halloween specials that tell funnier, self-contained stories that don’t usually fit into the regular episodes of the series. .

In recent years, Treehouse Of Horror specials have parodied “Parasites,” Stephen King’s “It,” and “Very Strange Things.”

Schafer also joked that he would “love” the comedy spin-off Elden Ring, and explained how the misunderstanding at LucasArts helped him realize that “sometimes ideas that seem stupid—the ones you want to hide from other people—are the best.”

From other gaming news, it was announced that in patch 9 for Baldur’s Gate 3, the Paladin class, the max level increase and Matthew Mercer will appear.