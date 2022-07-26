Tim Federle Interview: HSMTMTS Season 3

Much to the excitement of the audience, “Cool Musical: Musical: TV Series” is finally returning to Disney+ with the long-awaited third season. As fan favorites like Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wiley, Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett reprise their roles, there should be plenty of music, romance and drama to look forward to.

However, new characters and relationships can shake up the world like never before. The Wildcats left East High School for the summer to embark on a new adventure. They visit Camp Shallow Lake and prepare to stage the musical “Cold Heart” with the help of famous guest Corbin Bleu and camp director Dewey Wood (Jason Earls, Hannah Montana).

Screen Rant talks with creator Tim Federle about the role of Olivia Rodrigo in the third season and what awaits Gina in her relationship with E.J. and Ricky.

Screen Rant: I wanted to start by asking about Nini’s role this season. Olivia has always been a very important part of the show, but the finale of the second season left everything a little open. So, what will her role look like?

Tim Federle: I think she has a really significant role in the third season, which tells about Nini’s real life journey, but also leaves room for incredibly talented actors around her to sort of step into these new and, in some cases, larger roles. which I think they really deserve as well. So you’ll get music from Nini, you’ll get drama, you’ll get some surprises from her life. But, ultimately, I hope that viewers will really accept this season as a fun summer season with new faces and old favorites.

Screen Rant: Well, it’s great that we’ll be able to see both. I know that a lot of people like the character of Olivia Rodrigo, and it’s really cool that she will still be included. Now another thing that I know has fans very excited about this season is relationships — summer romances.

Tim Federle: Oh, yeah.

Screen Rant: Of course we have Gina and E.J. It looks like they’ve become an official couple. And we can’t forget about Ricky and Gina—one of my favorite storylines — so I have to ask, what’s in store for us in this relationship?

Tim Federle: Ups and downs, sideways, duets and kisses. And not necessarily for both, but it can be for both. It’s… you know, we’re kind of a long-running TV show now, and that’s why you’re always mixing, matching and finding different opportunities for chemistry. But I also think that such a summer under the stars is fun… everyone is starting to think it’s only two weeks, what could go wrong?

And when you’re a young man, two weeks can mean everything. And it’s just the summer holidays between school years, but everything has the opportunity to change. Not just for these characters, but for all these characters. Courtney, Ashlyn and Carlos — they can all change this summer. And I hope the audience is ready to go on this journey, because it’s really fun.

Screen Rant: It definitely sounds exciting. Especially the fact that it happens in the summer, which really changes the atmosphere of this season. Is this some kind of homage to “Cool Musical 2”? We see them singing “What time is it?” in the trailer. What part of this movie will be included in this season?

Tim Federle: Yes, that’s definitely not the only reference to this movie. It’s definitely a tribute to the second film. And I think, as a sign of respect for all this Wet Hot American Summer camp classics, which are so fun, a little naughty and a little like having no parents around, it’s such a fun time to be young and alive.

And that’s why I think the whole season has such an atmosphere. And I think, you know, creating a new musical like “Cold Heart” and having new actors like Jet and Maddox — these new characters that really appear and kind of change everything with our main “Wild Cats”, we hope, give the audience the opportunity to just expand. their interest in our rapidly expanding world.

Screen Rant: I know there’s not much you can say, but is there any particular storyline that fans will see this season?

Tim Federle: I love the whole season. There are songs that I’m so excited about. Dara Renee sings a song in the role of Courtney, which I think is amazing. Adrian Lyles looks like a real Star is Born vocalist who has a song in the middle of the season that I think will blow up the internet.

Julia Lester in the role of Ashlyn has an arch this season, which, in my opinion, is very relevant right now. So, you know, and eventually Corbin Bleu, who is an OG, comes back and shakes things up. And he’s such a diva this season. Although in real life he is so cute. And so — I can’t single out favorites. I love them all.