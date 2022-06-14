Tim Drake’s appearance in “Batgirl” is an incredibly powerful story from DC comics

Warning! Spoilers for DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 from DC Comics below

In Tim Drake’s new film, Robin, along with his ex-girlfriend Batgirl Stephanie Brown, confesses to her as bisexual in an extremely touching moment between the characters. In DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 from DC Comics, Drake apologizes to Batgirl for not contacting her earlier and telling her about the breakup, admitting that his feelings for her have always been real. The conversation highlights a unique part of the queer experience that is not often seen in comics.

Last year, Tim Drake’s Robin declared himself bisexual when the hero met his boyfriend Bernard in Batman: Urban Legends #6. Drake is known to have been paired with Batgirl Stephanie Brown for many years, but came out after doing some introspection and learning more about himself after meeting Bernard and having a romantic interest in him. Now Tim is teaming up with Batgirl, and he explains his path of self-discovery, apologizing for not telling her about his new relationship and feelings earlier.

In The Elephant in the Room from DC Pride this week: Tim Drake Special Issue #1 Megan Fitzmartin, Belen Ortega, Luis Guerrero and Pat Brosseau from DC Comics, Tim Drake’s mini-reunion of the Young Justice team intentionally doesn’t include Stephanie. Brown. However, when the Batgirls arrive on the scene to help against a magical glowing elephant attacking Gotham City, Brown asks why they didn’t call for help. Tim and Stephanie end up working together, awkwardly avoiding talking about what has happened since their last conversation. But when they get a chance to talk after the mission, Tim confesses to Stephanie as bisexual, tells her about Bernard and apologizes for avoiding her.

This is a touching moment demonstrating the queer experience when Tim Drake tells Stephanie Brown that his new partner will not change his attitude towards her and will not erase what they had. Robin tells Batgirl that he missed her, and she responds by saying the same thing, but admits that she didn’t like that he froze her, since even if they weren’t together, he’s still one of her best friends. He realizes his mistake and the comic ends with Tim introducing Stephanie to his boyfriend Bernard as they embrace warmly as the elephant in the room disappears.

Tim, who opens up to Stephanie, does not change his past or present feelings for her, since the comic tells about the unique queer experience of a man who confesses bisexuality to his past partner. But, ultimately, the two create a new kind of relationship together, as the conversation between Robin and Batgirl turns out to be a cute and exciting plot from DC comics. Readers can get acquainted with the touching story in DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 from DC Comics, which is already available in comic book stores.