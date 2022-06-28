Tim Drake from Gotham Knights stole a weapon from another Robin

The latest Gotham Knights game trailer is dedicated to Tim Drake’s Robin, but also shows how he uses weapons that belonged to another incarnation of the character. Developer WB Games Montréal is releasing character trailers based on each of the four Gotham Knights DC game heroes, and Nightwing, also known as Dick Grayson, gets his own during the June Summer Game Fest. However, this new trailer is the first to hone the game version of Robin, and it shows that he owns not only his iconic comic book staff, but also the signature slingshot made famous by Carrie Kelly’s Robin in Frank Miller, Klaus Janson, and Lynn Varley’s seminal comic The Return of the Dark Knight.

Gotham Knights is the first full—fledged WB Games Montréal game after Batman: Arkham Origins, released in 2013, and its action takes place separately from the Arkham universe. The story focuses on a family of bats who are forced to pick up the pieces and fight the Court of Owls after Batman’s death. Nightwing (Dick Grayson), Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), Little Red Riding Hood (Jason Todd) and Robin (Tim Drake) are available to play, and everyone can boast of their own unique gadgets and style of play. This led to Gotham Knights moving away from comics in several aspects, mainly for aesthetic reasons. However, Montreal also took some creative liberties when it came to gameplay, turning Red Hood into a bulky bully and giving Nightwing a jet-powered glider, unlike the wing suits used in other incarnations.

The same mantra has been applied to Tim Drake’s Robin, who can use the Justice League Watchtower satellite to navigate the vast open world of Gotham Knights. WB Games Montréal clearly drew inspiration from other Robins for Drake’s new arsenal: the latest trailer shows how he uses a slingshot in battle. Drake’s staff is the main element of the character and the weapon that is most highlighted in the Gotham Knights trailer dedicated to Robin, but the addition of a slingshot is another example of how the game abandoned the source material and used a different interpretation as inspiration. because Robin, best known for using a slingshot in the comics, was Carrie Kelly. Kelly was the central character in The Return of the Dark Knight and was the first to assume the mantle of Robin in this story after Jason Todd, who was killed by the Joker a few years before. Despite Kelly not being featured in mainstream comics, Kelly is still one of the most iconic incarnations of the Robin character, with her unique green glasses and red hair that set her apart from other Batman sidekicks, and Gotham Knights demonstrates that her influence continues.

References to Robin’s Gotham Knights Dark Knight Returns Slingshot

It is clear that the latest work of WB Games Montréal will not be a traditional Batman game, so it only makes sense that her version of Robin draws inspiration from an unconventional Batman comic. Tim Drake’s version of Robin from Gotham Knights seems to remain true to the fact that he is from comics, and the press release of the new trailer emphasizes that his detective skills are on the same level, if not better, than Batman, who is a recognized element of comics. his canonical prehistory of the DC universe. This concerns aesthetics and gameplay, where the Gotham Knights begin to diverge: Drake rushes around Gotham like a technological Night Serpent, in clothes different from the one the Prodigy wore in the comics. Although these visual alterations leave much to be desired (most of the costumes in the game, unfortunately, are overly redesigned and flashy), the gameplay changes should somehow highlight the new WB Games Montréal game in contrast to the Batman: Arkham series from Rocksteady.

However, just as there are grounds to argue that Gotham Knights has the wrong Batgirl, it might be cooler to see Robin Carrie Kelly in the game instead of Tim Drake. Drake is the most iconic Robin (with Dick Grayson, who has now established himself as Nightwing), so his inclusion in Gotham Knights makes sense. Nevertheless, the inclusion of Carrie instead of the third Robin could diversify the composition of the game, as well as further distinguish it from other interpretations. If Gotham Knights already diverges from traditional images for aesthetic reasons, then it is quite logical that this can be done from a narrative point of view by adopting another Robin. There is still time for this, since more Batman heroes may appear in Gotham Knights through DLC, but for now Carrie Kelly fans will have to be content with this small component of Tim Drake’s arsenal.