The history of ingestion has been made. Friday, April 11, 2008, professional eater Tim “Eater X” Janus set a world record for eating sushi by eating 141 pieces of sushi in six minutes at a press conference in San Francisco dedicated to the upcoming WiiWare Major League Eating game: The Game. .

Mastiff, an international publisher of video games and interactive entertainment, has created Major League Eating under license from Major League Eating (MLE) and the International Federation of Competitive Nutrition (IFOCE): The Game, which debuts as an exclusive on WiiWare, Nintendo. A new downloadable gaming service for the Wii console, which will launch on May 12 in North America. The Wii Remote will be widely used in the game to simulate the fast and furious actions of a professional food competition.

From the beautiful Spanish suite of the Clift Hotel in the surprisingly sunny and warm city of San Francisco, California, Tim Janus, a 31-year-old professional stock trader from New York, ranks fourth in the world in nutrition according to IFOCE. In addition to the record he set last week for eating sushi, Janus is also the record holder for consuming tamales, burritos, cannoli and ramen noodles.

Starting next month, Mastiff gives gamers the opportunity to try this and many other games from the comfort of their own home, with the new WiiWare Major League Eating channel: The Game for Wii.

As in the case of Turdaken, Major League Eating: The Game is a jam packed with cornucopia and dealing with food:

Play as any of the 10 MLE gurgitori athletes and fight against the CPU or against a friend in the MLE style for two players.

After you hone your culinary skills, you will be able to play an online game using the Nintendo® W-iFi Connection and compete with players from all over the country.

Become an MLE champion and post your score on the scoreboard so that everyone can see it.

More than 12 different dishes that will satisfy your virtual taste, including: hot dogs, burgers, watermelons, pizza, shrimp, sushi, meatballs, corn on the cob and much more!

Offensive, defensive and counterattacks allow you to completely absorb the opponent.

“With the help of IFOCE and its fans, we can create an enjoyable and memorable new experience for Nintendo’s hot new WiiWare channel,” said Bill Schwartz, head of Mastiff Games. «Major League Eating: The Game is sure to satisfy the virtual hunger of all gamers who are looking for something fresh and fun.”

For more information, visit the following sites:

www.mastiff-games.com

www.mlegame.com

www.ifoce.com

About the mastiff:

Mastiff is an interactive entertainment publisher with offices in Tokyo, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Mastiff titles include Gurumin for the PSP (PlayStation®Portable) system, Dr Sudoku for the Game Boy Advance, Pump It Up: Exceed and La Pucelle: Tactics, which received the Editor’s Choice Award from the leading gaming website IGN.com . Other releases include Gungrave: Overdose, Technic Beat and Top Gun: Combat Zones. Please visit www.mastiff-games.com for more information. About Major League Eating: Major League Eating (MLE), the world governing body of all stomach-oriented sports, hosts more than 80 events annually, including the famous Nathan’s Four of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York. Last year, MLE released six hours of original programming on Spike TV and ESPN. The MLE competitive nutrition community, numbering more than 8,000 veterans and newcomers, travels the country in search of top titles and the fame they bring.

About the International Federation of Competitive Nutrition:

The International Federation of Competitive Nutrition, Inc. oversees and regulates food contests in their various forms around the world. IFOCE helps to ensure the safety of sports, and also strives to achieve goals that meet the public interest, namely, to create an environment in which fans can enjoy the demonstration of competitive nutrition skills. IFOCE coordinates the activities of members and affiliates in the USA, Japan, England, Germany, Canada, Ireland, Thailand and Ukraine, helping to promote sports in local, national and international media. IFOCE connects with all the individual venues of the nutrition competitions and sponsors and helps to organize a wide range of nutrition competitions.

About the nutrition of the major league:

Major League Eating (MLE), the world governing body of all stomach-oriented sports, hosts more than 80 events annually, including the famous Nathan the Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, New York. Last year, MLE produced six hours of original programming on Spike TV and ESPN. The MLE competitive nutrition community, numbering more than 8,000 veterans and newcomers, travels the country in search of top titles and the fame they bring.