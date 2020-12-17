TIM customers are left without signal this Thursday (17)

Customers of the operator TIM have no signal in various parts of Brazil, according to reports from users gathered by DownDetector. There are still complaints on social networks like Twitter.

Those affected by the instability report not being able to make calls, connect to the 4G internet and even the inability to send messages. The most affected areas are large urban centers with a high concentration of company clients, such as São Paulo, Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Joinville, Porto Alegre, Brasília and Salvador.

Also according to DownDetector, problems at TIM started to be reported around 8 am today (17), but the peak of complaints happened around 10 am. In social networks, the company has responded promptly to customers, but has not yet officially positioned itself on the case.

We will update this news with the company’s position in case any official comment is issued.



