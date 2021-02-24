Tim Cook says Apple doesn’t have these products

This Tuesday (23), during Apple’s annual investor meeting, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, stated that the company never had “a line of products with greater potential for the future.” During the meeting, which was conducted online, Cook talked about coronavirus, challenges, expectations for the future and more.

In the meeting with shareholders, details about news of the giant are not normally mentioned, therefore, the conversation revolves around more general matters. Because of this, the CEO commented generically that “interesting things” are being prepared for the iPhone and computers.

He recalled that part of Apple’s success in 2020 is due to the popularity of products like the AirPod Max and the HomePod mini. On services, Cook congratulated AppleTV +.

“Our approach from the beginning has been to tell stories that matter. We see streaming as an arena with space for multiple players. We want to stand out by bringing high quality content that highlights the humanity we have in common ”, he argued.

Coronavirus challenge

Tim Cook said that most Apple employees have been working in the home office since the coronavirus pandemic’s official declaration in March last year, and that he is extremely satisfied and proud of the work that has been done.

“I still think there is no substitute for a face-to-face meeting, but we also found that there are some things that really work really well virtually. We use this unusual moment as an opportunity to help challenge the status quo. We are developing new skills, capabilities and flexibility that will serve us incredibly well in the long run, ”he said.

The executive also said that despite the global health problem, the year 2020 was quite productive and that even with the complicated situation the company made several launches. Last year, Apple reached the rank of the world’s largest smartphone seller, surpassing Samsung, for example.

Vision for the future

Confident Tim Cook said he saw more opportunities than obstacles for the future. He cited that the expectation with the first generation of iPhones 5G and the M1 chip is quite high. Another item in the portfolio remembered was the Apple Watch, which is seen as an important ally of users’ health.

“After the year that we all spent, I am very optimistic about the future, and for us at Apple, we are thinking deeply, as always, about how we can help our community to emerge stronger from this situation”, defended the CEO.