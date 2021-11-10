Tim Cook Recommended Android To Some iPhone Users! Here’s Why

Tim Cook made a new statement about the iOS operating system. Apple CEO has suggested to some iPhone users to switch to Android.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple company, continues to make remarkable statements. It came to the fore in a statement he gave last week. In the interview in question, Apple’s CEO made a statement about the company’s iOS operating system. Regarding the reactions why iOS is not open source, the CEO stated that Apple’s priority is security. This time, Apple’s number one name made another statement on the same subject. Moreover, it is quite interesting.

Tim Cook reiterates that the priority is safety

The focus of discussions on the iOS operating system has been clear for years; not being open source. Many iOS users complain about this, although they love Apple’s devices. Because it is still a relatively closed system compared to Android. While Android users can download thousands of various applications from the store, the applications available to iOS users are quite limited.



According to the news of Gizchina, Apple CEO Tim Cook got involved in the discussion about the App Store and installing apps on the iPhone. The CEO recommended that users who want to sideload apps should switch to Android devices. Because Cook’s view on this issue is still clear; Apple doesn’t want to risk security.

Explaining the issue with an example, Tim Cook said, “For Apple, allowing side loading is like starting a car without airbags and seat belts. Apple’s mission is to maximize users’ security and privacy. Allowing sideloading is too risky.” said.

However, the European Union is currently debating the ‘Digital Market Law’. If this law goes into effect, things will change for companies like Apple. Because there are provisions in the law that allow third-party app stores to run on these companies’ devices.

Meanwhile, just two days before Tim Cook made the announcement, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, also made a statement. Federighi pointed out that installing apps bypassing the App Store opens an unreviewed Pandora’s Box full of malware.

So, what are your thoughts on this subject? For example, do you support Apple’s position? Also, do you really think iOS is more reliable than Android? We are waiting your comments…