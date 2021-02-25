Tim Cook posted a message on Steve Jobs 66th birthday

Apple CEO Tim Cook paid tribute to his friend Steve Jobs, who would turn 66 on Wednesday (24). In a message posted on Twitter, the executive said the creator of the technology giant continues to “inspire him every day”.

“Celebrating Steve’s 66th birthday. Especially in a year that so many things have left us apart, technology has brought us together in unlimited ways. This is proof of Steve’s life and the legacy he left us, ”said Cook.

Jobs, who co-founded Apple with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne in 1976, died in October 2011 of pancreatic cancer at age 56.

Cook usually remembers the inventor not only on his birthday, but also on the day of his death. Last year, for example, he published a quote from Maya Angelou, a human rights activist.

“A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again, ”said the phrase published by the CEO on October 5, 2020, when Jobs’s death was 9 years old.

To also pay tribute to the man who is considered one of the greatest geniuses of modern times, the Apple website has a special page. The website publishes emails and messages sent by fans of the brand with positive memories of Jobs’ life.