Tim Cook never talked to Elon Musk, but ‘admires’ Tesla

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed that he admires Tesla’s work in the electric car industry, but has yet to meet Elon Musk in person. In an interview with the Sway podcast, the Apple commander gave his opinion on the carmaker, which may become a rival to the Cupertino company in the future.

The executive said he never spoke to Elon Musk, but respects Tesla’s position in the electric car market today. Tim Cook believes that the automaker has had a notable performance in the market for vehicles powered by clean energy.

“You know I never spoke to Elon, although I have great admiration and respect for the company he built,” said Tim Cook. “I think Tesla did an incredible job not only establishing the lead, but maintaining the lead for a long period of time in the electric car space. So I have a great appreciation for them.”

Apple buying Tesla?

Although Elon Musk and Tim Cook have not spoken yet, the executives had an opportunity to meet to do business. Elon Musk revealed that he tried to arrange a meeting with the Apple CEO to offer Tesla to the company for a considerably low price, but the meeting did not happen.

“During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I contacted Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for a tenth of our current value),” explained Elon Musk, in a Twitter post last year. . “He refused to attend the meeting.”

Although the meeting between Musk and Tim Cook did not take place, the companies are now closer and signed a millionaire contract recently. Apple is increasing its solar plant and will use Tesla batteries in its construction.