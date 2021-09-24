Tim Cook is Frustrated With Leaks From Apple and Its Products

Apple CEO Tim Cook is concerned about frequent product leaks and internal affairs by Apple employees. After having the content of an important meeting held on Friday (17) leaked on The Verge website, the now billionaire veteran of Apple sent an internal memo on Tuesday (21) on the matter.

For Cook, the company will do everything in its power to identify the leakers and stressed that “people who leak confidential information do not belong” to Apple. The meeting on the 17th, which had its content leaked to the website, talked about the requirement for frequent tests of covid-19 for unvaccinated employees. The other issue was about the antitrust case brought by Epic Games. “Looking forward to moving forward,” said the CEO.

What did Tim Cook say in the email about leaks?

Tim Cook’s concern is focused more on constant product leaks, something Apple has a historical dislike and goes to great lengths to track sources. Starting with an affectionate “Dear Staff,” the email cuts to the chase, euphemistically saying, “I heard that many of you were incredibly frustrated to see the meeting content leaked to the reporters.”

He then recalls that details of the new iPhone 13 lineup had also been leaked to the press. Reiterating that the company is conducting investigations to identify those responsible for the leak, Cook makes it very clear: “We do not tolerate disclosure of confidential information, whether it’s the product IP or the details of a confidential meeting.”

Ensuring that he knows that leakers are a small number of people, Tim Cook thanks the team and concludes by saying, “We will continue to measure our contributions to the lives we change, the connections we promote, and the work we do to make the world a better place.” As it turned out, this email against leaks was also leaked.