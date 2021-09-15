Tim Cook is among the ‘100 most influential people’!

Apple CEO Tim Cook was among the 100 most influential names of 2021, determined by Time magazine. Here’s what’s written about Cook…

Tim Cook was among the 100 most influential people of the year, prepared every year by the United States-based Time magazine. The magazine classified Apple CEO Cook as a ‘titan’ on the list. We started to hear more about Cook, who started working at Apple in March 1998, when he assumed the position of CEO. He took office after Steve Jobs stepped down as Apple’s CEO on August 24, 2011.

And it’s not the first time that the Apple CEO has made it to Time’s most influential people list. It was previously listed in 2012, 2015 and 2016. Also in early 2021, Time magazine named Apple the “leader” in its list of the world’s most influential companies.

Profile for Tim Cook, penned by Knight

We stated that Cook is among the 100 most influential names of 2021. A profile is reserved for each name in the magazine. The profile of Cook, which is under the Titan classification, was written by Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Knight emphasized that Cook’s most distinctive features are intelligence, character, compassion and courage.

For Tim Cook, Knight says he knows him as “both a friend and rival college football fan.” Knight also noted how the ‘almost impossible transition’ that followed Steve Jobs had achieved an ‘incredible’ transformation by Cook. Nearing the end, Knight writes about Apple’s 10-year lead under Cook and how Apple’s stock surged a thousand percent to become the most valuable company in the world.

By the way, the names on the list are not in any way lined up. In other words, there is no such thing as the most influential first person or the 99th person. Other than Cook, the 99 others include business people, athletes, artists, musicians, government officials and even the leader of the Taliban.