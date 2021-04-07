Tim Cook debunks, but gives tips on future Apple car

Apple CEO Tim Cook gave an interview to a podcast by The New York Times on Monday (5) about the most diverse topics related to the company. Only one of them drew more attention than the others: the executive finally gave some details, even if abstract, about the future Apple car.

“Autonomy in itself is a central technology, in my view. If you go back a little bit, the car is, in a way, a robot. An autonomous car is a robot. So, there are many things you can do with autonomy. And we will see what Apple will do, “said the CEO.

On the other hand, Cook declined to respond directly to Apple in fact is planning to manufacture its own car or just a platform. “We investigated so many internal things … Many of them will never see the light of day. But I am not saying that this will not”, he shied away.

Complete car or just a system?

In addition, he commented on the possibility of integrating services and platforms in a product, as the company already does in the electronics ecosystem, but in a larger product. “We love to integrate hardware, software and services, and find their points of intersection, because we think that’s where the magic happens. And we love being the owners of the primary technology around it,” concludes the executive.

The division responsible for researching automotive technologies in the company is called Project Titan and has been researching the sector for years. Recently, rumors indicated that Hyundai would be the partner automaker for the project, but the negotiation did not go ahead.

In the same podcast, he also gave his opinion on a future competitor in the sector: Tesla. For now, there is no forecast for the launch of an Apple car, which also lacks images or technical details.