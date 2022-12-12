Tim Commerford from Rage Against The Machine revealed that he has prostate cancer.

The bassist told SPIN that he had his prostate removed shortly before Rage Against The Machine was about to go on tour, and also spoke in more detail about how he was diagnosed.

“I went for life insurance, but my PSA numbers have gone up. I couldn’t understand it,” he said. “They didn’t insure me. At first, the figure was very low — like one point-something. I watched it for a year and a half and it kept climbing higher. Eventually, they did a biopsy and found that I had cancer, so they removed my prostate.

“I thought, well, since they’re watching and letting it get to this point, maybe it’s not that important. I blame myself. I should have said, “My vitals are up, and what does that really mean?” I should have taken it more seriously.”

He continued, “Right now I’m in the same position as I am, meaning hold your breath for six months. It’s not good and it’s not something I’m happy with. I’m just trying to grab the reins. I hope it will be a long journey. My dad died at the age of 70 from cancer, and my mom died of cancer at 40. Divide the difference by 65 and I’ll have 10 years. I’m trying to reach the 100 song mark — now I have several goals.”

Commerford went on to say that he was almost unable to go on the Rage Against The Machine “Public Service Announcement” tour after his doctors said he wouldn’t be ready in time.

“It was cruel. I would stand on stage and look at my amp in tears,” he recalled. “Then you just turn around and suck it in. Because of Zach [de la Rocha’s] injury, we planned these little interstitial videos that appeared between song blocks. We had to go on stage, play a few songs, leave the stage and go to the inserts for a few minutes. It was seamless.

“Then he got injured and we couldn’t leave the stage. So during interstitial ads, we just sit there. It was surreal. Sometimes I would sit down and try not to think about some things. It was weird. I kept it to myself throughout the tour, and it was brutal.”

The tour was later cancelled after frontman Zach de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon, which also meant the band had to give up their place in the headlines at this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival.

Commerford admitted that he initially decided that he would not announce his diagnosis at all. “Prostate cancer is a very, very, very serious disease because it is related to your sexuality,” he said.

“It’s hard to disconnect from that, and when you’re forced into that situation, it’s a brutal psychological journey. I tried to find support groups, but it’s hard to find people and it’s hard to talk about it.

The bassist added that he still has reasons for optimism. “I just got my six-month test, and it turned out to be zero. I thought, “Hell, yes!” It’s the best thing I can feel for the rest of my life.”

Commerford recently announced a new side project, 7D7D, for which he teamed up with Wakrat drummer Mathias Wakrat and guitarist Johnny Polonsky.

Last month they shared their debut single “Capitalism”.