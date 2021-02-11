TIM closes 2020 on a high, promises more 5G DSS

The operator TIM presented on Wednesday (10) the financial report for the last quarter of 2020 and made an overall balance of last year.

The main result for the quarter was net income of R $ 1,038 million, an increase of 13% compared to the same period in 2019. The positive numbers were also recorded in the mobile telephony (1.5%) and ultra broadband divisions (25%). Net product revenue rose 3.6%, which the company attributes to the good performance in Natal and Black Friday.

Among the services offered, postpaid is increasingly consolidated, with a 42.4% stake in the company – and a great popularity of the TIM Black Família plan, recently relaunched. Prepaid users registered 29.6 million accesses.

5G DSS

In parallel, TIM confirmed that the 5G DSS modality will be expanded to 12 more cities by March 2021. With that, more regions will have access to faster connectivity, compatible with some 5G devices launched in Brazil.

The municipalities were not confirmed, but the Minha Operadora website listed some expected possibilities: Florianópolis, Salvador, Santos, Recife, Fortaleza and Belém.

2G

In addition, TIM’s 2G will be switched off in some cities. However, this does not mean that customers will be without Internet in this mode: the signal will be disabled only in places that already have 2G of Vivo’s network.

The two operators entered into a partnership in 2019 to share the 2G network, which is little used, and redundant regions with both operating companies will be relieved. For now, there is no list of affected cities, but the locations will receive an application from the 4G network at the same time.

To check TIM’s complete financial report for the last quarter of 2020, click here.