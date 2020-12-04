Tim Burton wants Johnny Depp in the series

The American portal Small Screen announced on Friday (4) that official sources of the production expressed the desire to include Johnny Depp as the protagonist of the series The Addams Family. The show’s director, Tim Burton, has acted with Depp on several other projects, such as Sweeney Todd and Edward Scissorhands. However, so far, participation in the cast has not yet been confirmed.

Johnny Depp to star in The Addams Family

Still according to the Small Screen, Burton knows the actor as one of the only ones who could play Goméz, the family patriarch and husband of the iconic Mortícia. However, the hiring could be blocked by the Netflix executive team.

The resistance in climbing Depp comes due to several accusations of physical aggression against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Therefore, the streaming platform seeks to avoid any negative publicity involving the series that should become one of its most promising titles.

In this new production of The Addams Family, Wandinha would be the main character. The scary family lives today and the cast of the plot was left to Alfred Gough and Miles Miller. The duo is known for scripting Smallville.

This will be a different interpretation of everything that has been released in theaters and cinemas. Therefore, it is worth keeping an eye on to check all the details of this production!

So far, Tim Burton has not given any official information about the negotiations with Netflix.

What do you think about the possible hiring of Johnny Depp to play Gomez on the series? Leave your opinion in the space below!



