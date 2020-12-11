“Tim Burton” surprise Shady Part of Me now available

During the TGA 2020, Focus Interactive has announced a fascinating platform and puzzle game now available on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

We do not know if his story will be one of arriving and kissing the saint, but at least it is one of advertising and putting himself up for sale. Because just a few minutes had passed since its presentation in society, which occurred during The Game Awards 2020, when Shady Part of Me, the newest from Focus Interactive (Vampyr, A Plague Tale: Innocence), has been launched in PC digital stores, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, celebrating its premiere with a 10% discount available until next December 24.

Described as “an emotional journey in the shape of a dream”, Shady Part of Me is a platform and puzzle game whose gameplay mixes dimensions and offers us to play in 2D and 3D at the same time. In it we will follow the adventure of a young woman who collaborates with her shadow, “she is not afraid of failure and has the ability to go back in time”. It has been developed by Douze Dixièmes, a small and very young French studio that was founded in 2017 and has less than ten people on its staff. The project boasts an artistic section in the purest Tim Burton style and has the voice of actress Hannah Murray (Gilly in Game of Thrones), who is in charge of the narration and accompanying us through such a dreamlike journey.

More surprises from Focus Interactive

It has not been the only ace up its sleeve that Focus Home Interactive kept for The Game Awards 2020. The company has also used the event to announce Evil West, a video game set in a very particular Wild West, because unlike Red Dead Redemption 2, for example, in Evil West we will come across more than just cowboys and gunmen. In the title of Flying Wild Hog we will also have to face all kinds of creatures of the night: vampires, werewolves, witches and zombies, among many others. It is expected in 2021 on PS4 and PS5; PC; Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

To know the rest of the surprises that the awards gala has brought us (like that Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or the new game from the creator of Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol), we remind you that you can consult here a complete summary with all your winners and announcements.



